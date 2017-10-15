Deshaun Watson showing Browns what might have been

Posted by Charean Williams on October 15, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT
Texans rookie Deshaun Watson is showing the Browns what might have been. Cleveland passed on taking Watson, making a trade with Houston so the Texans could take him.

Watson has completed 5 of 9 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, lighting up the Browns so far. On the Texans’ late first-quarter touchdown drive, Watson went 3-for-3 for 76 yards.

That included a 39-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller.

Fuller, playing in only his third game of the season after fracturing his collarbone in training camp, has seven catches this season with five going for touchdowns.

Kevin Hogan, replacing DeShone Kizer as the Browns starting quarterback, went 5-of-7 for 43 yards in the first quarter. He led the Browns on a 4-yard field goal drive, which was set up by a 17-yard Jabrill Peppers punt return.

The Texans led 10-3 after the first quarter.

  1. DeShaun with All-Pro wr DEANDRE HOPKINS and 1st rounder wr Will Fuller
    against the 2017 Cleveland Browns 29th ranked PASS Defense.

    Give DeShaun Cleveland’s receivers and see what happens.

  3. Browns have blown it in multiple years. Passed on Wentz and Watson, still have nobody who looks like they could be a high quality NFL starter.

  5. They preferred more picks, time and time again.

    It’s also been biting them in their butt, time and time again.

    Meanwhile the Browns invested heavily in their receiver position, four picks last year, and hybrid wr/te which is almost five.

    They also cut or didn’t re-sign some decent ones, Taylor Gabriel anyone?

    Their best receiver last year was brought in by Hue Jackson, a converted QB Pryor, and Sashi let him leave.

    Even after passing on all these young QB’s, they still had McCown, who was always the best QB on the Browns roster. Now he’s leading the Jets on a 3 game winning streak and is up 14-0 on the Patriots.

    The Browns are the way they are because of the boneheaded decisions they keep making.

    But remember all those World Series titles the A’s got under Sashi? Oh yeah, he was lauded for getting them to playoffs, not winning anything.

    Meanwhile, ~20 years later, there is no first mover advantage for Sashi with analytics in the NFL.

    It doesn’t look good when you pass on a bunch of QB’s to select one ‘later’ via your metrics and yet the one you pick (Kessler) is a 6th-7th rounder you took in the 3rd while Dak Prescott was still on the board (and Dak didn’t come out of nowhere, lots of people were intrigued with him pre-draft).

    Cleveland’s receivers are directly because of Sashi. You can’t serparate the decision to pass QB’s like Watson from also idiotic receiver decisions Sashi has made. The two complement each other, in horribleness.

    I feel for you Browns fans, it’s not your fault they suck, it’s the people running the team, again. Sashi’s reign has looked like a court jester since day 1.

  6. “Who’s to say he has this kind of success in Cleveland?”

    He would still be a much better option than Hogan or Kizer.

  8. Sashi Brown joined the Browns in 2013.

    Sashi has only selected 1 wide receiver above the 4th round.

    That player… 2016 1st rounder Corey Coleman… broke his hand twice in two seasons.

  9. The only QB in college to repeatedly score on Alabama in huge games, and the Browns pass on him for a guy who was mediocre at Notre Dame. I figured I was missing something at the time, but the only thing I was missing was the memory of the Browns repeatedly botching huge picks.

  10. Had the Browns drafted him they would have put him third on the depth chart and try to convert him to a wide receiver. Sounds crazy right? Already happened…… the Browns seek failure through deliberate actions

  11. LOL…people that said Watson would not be a quality QB in the NFL had no clue about this guy….rock solid at Clemson and doing the same for Houston
    Houston has this years edition of Dak Prescott and the Browns have….the same revolving door at QB

  12. This is more unwise talk. You cannot compare in this situation. The Texans are a team that has been to the playoffs and even won a playoff game. An established solid defense that got THEM to the playoffs not their offense. So of course, a player like Watson can excel when used properly. People talking about all the missed QB’s and that is EXACTLY the way the Texans built their playoff team. DEFENSE first.

    Cleveland has only had one full year of a rebuild and since then they have let a lot of players go who knew their system (that was a mistake). They are trying to build perfectly for the future (too much emphasis on cheap draft talent) so the cost is losing now!!!! So, this year is yet another rebuild of a rebuild. I mean they kept three freaking QB’s who have never had a single NFL win. Thats how green these guys are. Just like I said before, they should have kept RG3 at least for this year, and brought these other guys along with the team. But again, they wanted a bunch of cheap labor. Developmental labor-and there really is no other way this could have gone.

    Kiser, Hogan, all probably would have won a few games on a solid team like the Texans. The QB position is the most interdependent position on the team. AS THE PAST FEW YEARS HAS PROVEN, THERE ARE ALWAYS MORE GOOD QB’S COMING OUT EVERY YEAR. Heck, look at McCowan on the Jets this year! Football is a team sport 100%!

  13. People please! The Texans are already a playoff team. The Browns are a team trying to win a damn game! The Browns need too top being so cheap and trying to make the perfect decision by not overpaying guys. They can do that later AFTER they build a solid team which REQUIRES at least three FULL YEARS!

  14. The Browns missed another chance of getting a franchise QB in Watson. The Texans planned to start Tom Savage this season. Lucky for them that Savage was so bad the first half (game1) that Watson had to come in the 2nd half and the Texans never looked back.

