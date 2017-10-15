Deshaun Watson showing Browns what might have been

Getty Images

Texans rookie Deshaun Watson is showing the Browns what might have been. Cleveland passed on taking Watson, making a trade with Houston so the Texans could take him.

Watson has completed 5 of 9 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, lighting up the Browns so far. On the Texans’ late first-quarter touchdown drive, Watson went 3-for-3 for 76 yards.

That included a 39-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller.

Fuller, playing in only his third game of the season after fracturing his collarbone in training camp, has seven catches this season with five going for touchdowns.

Kevin Hogan, replacing DeShone Kizer as the Browns starting quarterback, went 5-of-7 for 43 yards in the first quarter. He led the Browns on a 4-yard field goal drive, which was set up by a 17-yard Jabrill Peppers punt return.

The Texans led 10-3 after the first quarter.