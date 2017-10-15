Deshaun Watson throws another three TDs as Texans win big

AP

The Browns probably would love a mulligan. Coach Hue Jackson expressed to Deshaun Watson on draft day his interest in Watson, but Cleveland traded the pick to the Texans.

Jackson and the Browns got to see first hand what they missed out on in a 33-17 Houston victory.

Watson completed 17 of 29 passes for 225 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. It made him the first rookie in NFL history with three consecutive games with at least three touchdowns.

He threw five touchdown passes against the Chiefs last week and four the previous week against the Titans.

Watson has a league-leading 15 passing touchdowns this season. He also has two rushing touchdowns this season. Brock Osweiler had 15 touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns all of last season.

Watson’s only mistake came on a 56-yard interception return by Jason McCourty in the fourth quarter.

The Browns could go back to DeShone Kizer next week after Kevin Hogan completed 20 of 37 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, one of which was returned 82 yards for a touchdown by Johnathan Joseph.