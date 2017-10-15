Dolphins come back to shock the Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons were comfortably ahead. And then at 3:28 p.m. ET, they weren’t.

The Dolphins came back from a 17-point deficit to tie the game at that historically unfortunate time for the Falcons, and eventually stole a 20-17 road win after a dreadful first half.

Atlanta led 17-0 at halftime, and the Dolphins seemed dead in the water. And then center Mike Pouncey was ruled out with a concussion. And then quarterback Jay Cutler stayed in the game.

So of course, the Dolphins rallied.

With running back Jay Ajayi going off for 130 yards on 26 carries, the Dolphins improved to 3-2 on the season.

Cutler threw two touchdowns in the third quarter to spark the comeback, and then they got a pair of field goals to take a slim lead. But the Falcons were driving for what would have at least been a game-tying field goal, when safety Reshad Jones picked off Matt Ryan.

It was an impressive bounceback for the league’s worst offense, and brought up some bad memories for a Falcons team which has struggled to hold leads.