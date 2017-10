Getty Images

Suspended Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie may not be suspended for long.

Rodgers-Cromartie has spoken to coach Ben McAdoo and G.M. Jerry Reese and is confident they will let him re-join the team after tonight’s game against the Broncos.

The Giants suspended Rodgers-Cromartie last week after he and McAdoo had an argument about his playing time.

The 0-5 Giants are heavy underdogs tonight and likely to drop to 0-6. Next week they get the Seahawks at home.