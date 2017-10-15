Dylan Cole carted off after interception

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Dylan Cole was carted off with a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

Cole intercepted Kevin Hogan, and on his 3-yard return, he landed awkwardly on a tackle by wide receiver Rashard Higgins. He immediately grabbed the back of his leg.

The Texans list him as questionable to return.

Rookie Zach Cunningham replaced Cole, who had a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, a special teams tackle and the interception before leaving.

The Texans are getting beat up on defense after losing Whitney Mercilus and J.J. Watt last week. Linebacker Brian Cushing is out with a suspension.