Emmanuel Sanders out with ankle injury

AP

The Giants aren’t going to feel sorry for them, for sure.

But the Broncos are running out of wide receivers.

Emmanuel Sanders was just carted off the field after he was hit low by Giants safety Landon Collins. Sanders had to be helped off the field, unavble to put any weight on his right leg.

He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the night.

When he got to the locker room, he joined Demaryius Thomas, who went to get a leg injury of his own checked out. Thomas returned, but had the ball stripped away from him on a key fourth down, extending a rough night for the Broncos, who trail 20-3 in the fourth quarter.