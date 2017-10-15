Falcons rolling early, up 10-0 on Dolphins

AP

The Falcons not only needed the bye week to get healthy, but also to tweak an offense that is still good, just not great like it was a year ago.

They seem to have worked out some kinks, and are already up 10-0 on the Dolphins after two drives.

They’re still third in the league in yards gained and eighth in points scored, so it’s not like a complete drought. But they were clearly out of sync in their loss to the Bills prior to the bye.

Their first possession stalled and led to a 50-yard field goal by Matt Bryant, but then they came back with flair, as Matt Ryan hit Marvin Hall for a 40-yard touchdown to cap a 90-yard drive.

Hall was just called up from the practice squad (they were short there because of Mohamed Sanu‘s injury), and has the kind of speed to get downfield.

Meanwhile the Dolphins are last in the league in both yards and scoring, which is going to make it tough for them to keep pace. They’ve punted on their first two possessions, though there were suggestions of a run game early on. Jay Ajayi has 57 yards on six carries, and they’ll want to keep feeding him until it stops working.