Falcons up 17-0 at halftime over Dolphins

AP

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi had a good first half.

OK, that covers it for the good news.

The Falcons are up 17-0 on the Dolphins at halftime, as one of the league’s better offenses is comfortably ahead of the league’s worst.

The running of Ajayi is the only ray of light for Miami. He has 11 carries for 71 yards, and there have been moments approaching competence. But they still can’t dent the scoreboard so far.

Quarterback Jay Cutler is 8-of-14 for 64 yards and an interception in the first half, making it hard to justify them keeping him on the field.

Miami has 140 yards at halftime, which is well above their normal pace (their 231.2 average is more than 40 yards worse than next-t0-last Buffalo). But it hasn’t mattered much, as the Falcons have made big plays and small, with Tevin Coleman and newcomer Marvin Hall getting to the end zone.