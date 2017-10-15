Giants dominating the Broncos, Trevor Siemian injured

Getty Images

The Giants are proving why past results are not an indicator of future performance.

The Broncos can only hope that’s true.

Despite their 0-5 record and every bad thing that’s happened to them this year, the Giants are manhandling the Broncos in the first half, and hold a 17-3 lead after Janoris Jenkins returned an interception for a touchdown.

But the most concerning part for the Broncos might be that quarterback Trevor Siemian appeared to hurt himself diving for Jenkins on the play. He walked into the locker room, and was replaced for the final possession of the half by Brock Osweiler.

The Broncos are listing him as questionable for the second half with a left shoulder injury.

Osweiler played some decent ball for the Broncos, but was so shaky in Houston the Texans gave away a second round pick to get rid of him. Now, he may have to play a bigger role for his old-new team than anyone realized.

UPDATE 10:33 p.m. ET: Siemian returned to start the second half. It hasn’t helped much.