Giants get a touchdown, then a turnover

The Giants are making plays on both sides of the ball, all of a sudden.

After Eli Manning led a touchdown drive to give them a 10-0 lead at Denver, Landon Collins followed with an interception to give them a chance to pad that lead.

Now, they ended up punting, but that doesn’t discount the work the 0-5 Giants have done so far.

In the absence of NFL wide receivers, the Giants are working the ball around to their backs and tight ends, and rookie tight end Evan Engram has three catches for 42 yards and a score so far.

With all the changes they’ve made and endured, the Giants have shown up to play tonight.