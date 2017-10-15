Hue Jackson denies sending Deshaun Watson draft-day text

AP

Browns coach Hue Jackson denies sending Deshaun Watson a draft-day text that read “be ready,” even though the Texans quarterback says he did.

“Oh my God, I don’t know anything about that,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I wouldn’t have done that.”

CBS play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon revealed during the Texans’ 33-17 victory over the Browns that Watson said, during production meetings Friday, that he received the draft-day message from Jackson. Watson confirmed the story in postgame interviews.

Jackson denied it in his.

“I know I did not send that text on draft day,” Jackson said. “You said on draft day, so no. I knew who we were taking with the first pick and we took the guy that we wanted [Myles Garrett], so I don’t remember making that text.”

It’s possible both are correct. Maybe it was the day before the draft or the week of the draft that Jackson sent the text. Frankly, the day doesn’t matter. The message is what’s important: Jackson had interest in Watson.

“Me and Hue, during the draft process, communicated,” Watson said. “They were a team that was big on me, brought me in, worked me out, met with me, phone calls throughout the weeks and building a relationship, building a friendship.

“I didn’t know where I was going to go, but at the end of the day, God put me here with Houston. Hue texted me that morning and just said, ‘Be ready, anything can happen.’ They took the picks they wanted to take, and I belong with this situation and this organization, but the relationship and friendship will always continue.”

Watson went 17-for-29 for 225 yards, three touchdowns and an interception as he continues to take the NFL by storm. Cleveland’s rookie quarterback, DeShone Kizer, did not play despite Kevin Hogan‘s struggles. Hogan threw three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.