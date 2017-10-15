Hue Jackson texted Deshaun Watson on draft day to “be ready”

AP

Deshaun Watson received a text from Browns coach Hue Jackson on draft day telling the Clemson quarterback to “be ready.” CBS play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon relayed the story during the first half of Sunday’s game between the Texans and Browns.

The Browns, of course, selected Myles Garrett first overall and traded the No. 12 pick to the Texans, who selected Watson.

Watson also revealed in the CBS production meeting Friday that the Cardinals informed him they would take him 13th overall if he remained on the board.

The Browns could have used Watson, who has staked the Texans to a 24-3 halftime lead.

Watson completed 9-of-16 passes for 154 and two touchdowns in the first half. Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan, who started this week after replacing DeShone Kizer, went 11-for-21 for 78 yards and three interceptions.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph returned one of Hogan’s picks 82 yards for a touchdown.

Garrett, playing in only his second game since returning from a high-ankle sprain, got his third sack of the season and two other hits on Watson.