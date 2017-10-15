Jaguars have Patrick Omameh, Arrelious Benn active

Getty Images

The Jaguars will have starting left guard Patrick Omameh against the Rams. Omameh was a game-time decision because of a hip injury.

Wide receiver Arrelious Benn, who was a questionable after injuring his groin in Wednesday’s practice, also will play.

The Jaguars’ inactives are: running back T.J. Yeldon, offensive tackle Will Poehls, offensive guard Josh Walker, cornerback Jalen Myrick, linebacker Donald Payne, wide receiver Jaelen Strong and Brandon Linder (illness).

Backup Tyler Shatley will start for Linder.

The Rams will not have defensive back Lamarcus Joyner for the third consecutive game. Joyner has a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles’ other inactives are: quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Justin Davis, cornerback Troy Hill, linebacker Ejuan Price, offensive lineman Andrew Donnal and offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas.

Linebacker Mark Barron, who was questionable, will play.