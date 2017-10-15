Jameis Winston doubtful to return with right shoulder injury

Getty Images

There is worse news for the Buccaneers than being down 24-0 in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jameis Winston has been replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Buccaneers announced that Winston was doubtful to return with a right shoulder injury.

Winston was dropped on his right side by Chandler Jones earlier in the game, but remained in the game. He’s 5-of-10 for 61 yards, as the Bucs are being steamrolled.

Winston has started every game since joining the Buccaneers with the first pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.