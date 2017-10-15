Jets comeback hopes get longer after review overturns TD

Posted by Josh Alper on October 15, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT
The Jets jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half against the Patriots, but saw that lead disappear before the break and then fell down by 10 points as the Patriots offense continued to find its footing in the third quarter of the game.

It looked like they drew back within a field goal in the fourth quarter when Austin Seferian-Jenkins was ruled to be in the end zone on a four-yard catch from Josh McCown, but the points came off the board after a review. Referee Tony Corrente announced that Seferian-Jenkins was ruled to have fumbled out of the end zone.

The ball was moving after Seferian-Jenkins caught the ball and before he hit the pylon while being tackled by a pair of Patriots, but it appeared he had secured control of it as he went out of bounds. The replay officials in New York ruled otherwise despite replays that lost sight of the ball while Seferian-Jenkins rolled over.

The Patriots punted quickly after getting the ball on the touchback, but the Jets are down to 6:41 left to mount a comeback.

41 responses to “Jets comeback hopes get longer after review overturns TD

  2. Now these pats fans can stop complaining about the refs.
    There has to be irrefutable evidence to overturn a call. There was no video evidence that supports the decision of ruling that a touchback

  6. Yeah, goddell doesn’t want the Pats to win… New York saw irrefutable evidence when there was none…

  8. jaycutlerleadingthedolphinstotop5pickin2018draft says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:59 pm
    Bizarre reversal but if you look close on the far sideline view his hands were empty when he crossed the line and when he gained control he was out of bounds. By the letter of the rule that’s a touchback. Just a bizarre sequence

    That’s exactly right

    But the crybabies will still cry

  10. I dont know. I think I have to be honest and say the Jets got hosed. I know if a call like that went against the Pats I would be flipping out mad so I guess I should be consistent. I hope the Pats can somehow win by more than 7 because a win doesn’t taste as good when you feel you got gifted.

  11. That was the correct call… lost possession and didn’t regain until he was out of bounds past the goal line … read the rule book

  14. ryann252013 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    Two questionable penalties have won the patriots this game, don’t even debate it. The Jets are the better team.

    Ooooooookay

    Let’s see who ends the season with the better record

  15. Jets just got ripped. And on the Patriots Fan Talk network this will be debated. I have rarely seen this kind of robbery that didn’t end in prison time.

  17. What a joke. The Pats can’t win in the lousiest division in the league without the refs handing the game to them.

  22. The rule on this was pretty clear. He didn’t have the ball in possession when he hit the pylon and was out of bounds when he regained possession. Fumble and touchback. Dan Fouts should turn in his yellow jacket and go back and read the rule book.

  23. ryann252013 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    Two questionable penalties have won the patriots this game, don’t even debate it. The Jets are the better team.

    ——————————————————————————————–

    They did give up 14 unanswered points. You can’t do that in the NFL and expect to win a lot of games.

  29. Pats fan here, that was a terrible call. Wrecked what should have been an even closer, better game. Sad that nobody can even know for sure what is or isn’t a TD or catch anymore. I thought replay was supposed to CORRECT mistakes, not create them.

  31. Instant reply is intended to prevent bad calls. It was never intended to nitpick crucial calls and overturn just b/c maybe the correct call wasn’t made on the field. If it’s not clear-cut no doubt about it, then don’t overturn it. It’s that simple. Refs have a tough job and even the best ones will make some mistakes. But what’s scary is you have NFL officials who don’t understand how to correctly use instant reply. That’s a pretty big issue that the NFL has to address.

  32. I was proud of the way the Jets played today.

    “Pats gonna hang 50 on the Jets…”
    “Brady will win by 30…”
    “Jets have no talent on their roster…”
    “Jets are clearly tanking the season”

    This team has heart and competes every game.

  33. ryann252013 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    Two questionable penalties have won the patriots this game, don’t even debate it. The Jets are the better team.

    —————
    I think the call in question here was bad but lets not get carried away.

    If you want to start parsing the game like that then lets talk about the PI committed on Gronk that wasnt called. That did take away 7 points. There were two more committed on Hogan too that werent called but on both of those the Pats still went on and finished the drive with a score so they didnt take anything away.

  34. There was indisputable evidence that he fumbled, so that already invalidated the TD. At that point, they ruled that they could not see if he regained possession in time, so they ruled against.

    They don’t have to rule the whole thing from beginning to end to overturn it.

  35. 1. S-J had control of ball after catch.
    2. Ball loose before he crosses goal line.
    3. Regains possession after the goal line, but not before OB with foot/leg or arm/shoulder or out the the rear of endzone.
    4. Correct call.
    5. All the football jocks on CBS after game don’t know the rule.

  36. But the crybabies will still cry

    And the homers will still be bling jerks. You have no credibility with that comment and should admit we’re it against you would be spouting the conspiracy crab…TrueType pathetic homer.

  37. Worst call EVAH!! Looks like the fix was in. How on earth do you reverse that call?
    And how is that a fumble? The ball never hit the ground!!

  39. A valiant effort for the most part by the Jets but fate, the refs, and Brady-to-Gronk are hard to overcome.

