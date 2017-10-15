Jets comeback hopes get longer after review overturns TD

Getty Images

The Jets jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half against the Patriots, but saw that lead disappear before the break and then fell down by 10 points as the Patriots offense continued to find its footing in the third quarter of the game.

It looked like they drew back within a field goal in the fourth quarter when Austin Seferian-Jenkins was ruled to be in the end zone on a four-yard catch from Josh McCown, but the points came off the board after a review. Referee Tony Corrente announced that Seferian-Jenkins was ruled to have fumbled out of the end zone.

The ball was moving after Seferian-Jenkins caught the ball and before he hit the pylon while being tackled by a pair of Patriots, but it appeared he had secured control of it as he went out of bounds. The replay officials in New York ruled otherwise despite replays that lost sight of the ball while Seferian-Jenkins rolled over.

The Patriots punted quickly after getting the ball on the touchback, but the Jets are down to 6:41 left to mount a comeback.