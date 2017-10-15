Jets jump out to 7-0 lead over Patriots

Getty Images

The Jets offense got the ball first at the Meadowlands and that worked out well for the home team.

The Jets converted four third downs and held the ball for nearly six minutes while driving 88 yards for a touchdown to open the game. Josh McCown hit tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins from a yard out to give the Jets an early lead on the Patriots.

McCown’s previous completion was the biggest highlight of the drive. On third-and-six, McCown avoided pressure and made a throw on the move to wide receiver Jeremy Kerley. Kerley was well covered by Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones, but made an impressive catch to set the Jets up on the 1-yard-line.

McCown was 5-of-8 for 68 yards overall as the Jets try to keep a three-game winning streak going against the long-running team to beat in the AFC East.