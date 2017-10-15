Johnathan Joseph returns Kevin Hogan INT for TD

AP

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph intercepted Kevin Hogan and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown with 11:08 remaining in the second quarter. Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point, leaving Houston holding a 16-3 lead.

Hogan overthrew Duke Johnson in the first flat, and Joseph was off to the races the other way for an easy touchdown.

It was Joseph’s 13th interception in his seven seasons with the Texans and the 27th of his career.

He joined defensive teammates Jadeveon Clowney and Dylan Cole in scoring this season.

Cole picked off Hogan on the Browns’ next series.