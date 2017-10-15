Kenny Britt inactive, partly for ineffectiveness

Getty Images

The Browns are playing without wide receiver Kenny Britt for a second consecutive week. He missed last week mostly for groin and knee injuries.

But this week, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns made Britt inactive for ineffectiveness as much as for his injuries. The Browns listed him as questionable Friday.

Britt has only eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in four games.

Ricardo Louis started in Britt’s place opposite Rashard Higgins. The Browns also want to see Bryce Treggs, who made his Cleveland debut last week just days after being signed off the Patriots’ practice squad.

“We need to get the best version of Kenny Britt,” coach Hue Jackson said Friday, via Cabot. “That’s what’s important. If there is anything that I think is not right, then obviously, I would hold him.”