Kyle Shanahan: “Nothing true” about Carlos Hyde trade chatter

Getty Images

After the 49ers lost to the Colts in overtime in Week Five, linebacker Navorro Bowman and running back Carlos Hyde both discussed their displeasure with a drop in playing time from previous weeks.

Bowman was released on Friday after reports that the team was trying to trade him surfaced earlier in the day. There’s been chatter about a possible trade involving Hyde as well, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan put the kibosh on it after Sunday’s 26-24 loss to Washington.

“Nothing true about that,” Shanahan said, via the Sacramento Bee.

Hyde, who said he spoke to General Manager John Lynch and was told the same, saw less playing time than Matt Breida in Week Five, but got the majority of the work in the backfield this Sunday. He ran 13 times for 28 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 47 yards in the loss.