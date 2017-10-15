Landon Collins active for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t have much space on their inactive list after ruling out six players with injuries on Friday and they didn’t need one for the only player listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Safety Landon Collins didn’t practice at all during the week for the 0-5 Giants, but he will be in the lineup against the Broncos after an on-field workout before the game went well.

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas, defensive end Romeo Okwara, running back Paul Perkins, center Weston Richburg, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and defensive end Olivier Vernon were the players ruled out. Quarterback Davis Webb is the lone healthy scratch for the Giants, who are also without the suspended cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

The Broncos ruled out quarterback Paxton Lynch and wide receiver Cody Latimer on Friday. Running back De'Angelo Henderson, defensive back Lorenzo Doss, tackle Donald Stephenson, defensive lineman Kyle Peko and defensive lineman Zach Kerr are the other inactives.