Leonard Fournette had 100 yards in first quarter, but Rams have lead

It didn’t take Leonard Fournette to get this third 100-yard game. Of course, a 75-yard touchdown run helps.

The Jaguars rookie running back had 100 yards on six first-quarter carries.

But the Rams held a 17-14 lead after the first quarter.

Pharoh Cooper took the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, and Fournette answered 11 seconds later.

But Greg Zuerlein kicked a 56-yard field goal, and tight end Gerald Everett caught a 4-yard pass from Jared Goff. The Jaguars’ other touchdown came on a 22-yard pass from Blake Bortles to Chris Ivory.

Goff went 6-of-9 for 53 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, and Bortles was 4-of-5 for 53 yards and a touchdown.