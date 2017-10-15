Leonard Fournette leaves with ankle injury

AP

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette left in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury. The Jaguars listed him as questionable to return, but he did not re-enter the game.

Fournette scared the Jaguars and their fans when he was injured on a run for no yards. He went to the medical tent and began jogging on the sideline to test it out.

Fox announced he could have returned, but the Jaguars trailed by 10 points with time running down. They lost 27-17.

Chris Ivory replaced Fournette, who finished with 21 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown. Fournette joined former Patriots running back Robert Edwards as the only rookies to score a touchdown in each of his team’s first six games.