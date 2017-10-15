Leonard Fournette said he’s “fine” after injury scare

AP

Leonard Fournette‘s injury looked worse than it turned out to be, much to the relief of the Jaguars and their fans. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and Fournette both confirmed the rookie running back’s right ankle is fine.

“I am all right,” Fournette said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I just twisted my ankle. I am fine.”

Fournette was injured in the fourth quarter when he tried to change direction against Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson. His knee hyperextended, but the grass gave and he slipped and rolled his ankle as Johnson tackled him.

Fournette limped off and entered the medical tent on the sideline.

“I twisted my ankle,” Fournette said when asked if he was scared initially. “It’s nothing serious.”

Fournette didn’t return, and though the Jaguars listed the running back as questionable to return, Marrone said afterward that Fournette could have returned after getting a new tape job. The Jaguars, though, were playing catch-up late in what turned out to be a 27-17 loss to the Rams.

“They said he could have gone back in the game,” Marrone said. “That’s encouraging.”

The first-round pick finished with 21 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.