Mark Geragos confirms filing of Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance

Getty Images

Attorney Mark Geragos, whose client list has included the likes of Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder, Scott Peterson, and Chris Brown (pictured with Geragos), now represents Colin Kaepernick. Geragos confirmed on Sunday night that a grievance alleging collusion has been filed against the NFL.

“We can confirm that this morning we filed a grievance under the CBA on behalf of Colin Kaepernick,” Geragos said in a statement. “This was done only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.

“If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful political protests — which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago — should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our government. Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and harkens back to our darkest days as a nation. Protecting all athletes from such collusive conduct is what compelled Mr. Kaepernick to file his grievance.

“Colin Kaepernick’s goal has always been, and remains, to simply be treated fairly by the league he performed at the highest level for and to return to the football playing field.”

It’s unclear whether the grievance will help or hurt Kaepernick’s effort. On one hand, it could push the league to nudge a team to sign him. On the other hand, it could underscore the perception that Kaepernick brings baggage that outweighs his current talent level.