Mark Geragos confirms filing of Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

Attorney Mark Geragos, whose client list has included the likes of Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder, Scott Peterson, and Chris Brown (pictured with Geragos), now represents Colin Kaepernick. Geragos confirmed on Sunday night that a grievance alleging collusion has been filed against the NFL.

“We can confirm that this morning we filed a grievance under the CBA on behalf of Colin Kaepernick,” Geragos said in a statement. “This was done only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.

“If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful political protests — which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago — should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our government. Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and harkens back to our darkest days as a nation. Protecting all athletes from such collusive conduct is what compelled Mr. Kaepernick to file his grievance.

“Colin Kaepernick’s goal has always been, and remains, to simply be treated fairly by the league he performed at the highest level for and to return to the football playing field.”

It’s unclear whether the grievance will help or hurt Kaepernick’s effort. On one hand, it could push the league to nudge a team to sign him. On the other hand, it could underscore the perception that Kaepernick brings baggage that outweighs his current talent level.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Mark Geragos confirms filing of Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance

  2. Classy list of clients there…a wife/baby killer, a child molester, a female assaulter, and a celebrity shoplifter..

  6. I would sue for damages since…

    Colin has been funding Know Your Rights. Know Your Rights has been actively boycotting the NFL since September with #BoycottNFL, @theNFLboycott and others.

    Why would you hire someone who is actively trying to hurt your business?

  11. Why is God’s green earth would a team want to sign him now? After wearing pig cop socks, wearing Cuban dictator murderer shirts. Accusing NFL owners of being slave owners and now attempting to sue them with a frivolous lawsuit.

  12. It’s not the protests that he’s being shunned for, it’s the pig socks, the che guevara garbage and the fact that he’s donated money to the non-profit of a convicted cop-killer. With all of the players who have protested it is absolutely asinine to even claim that protesting has anything to do with why he does not have a job.

  14. I’d bet a large sum of money Keap will live to regret disrespecting all the dead soilders and cops he thumbed his nose at with his Busch league kneeling temper tantrums and piggy socks. A lot of good people in this country are enjoying watching him squirm. Checkmate, sport.

  15. “If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful political protests — which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago — should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our government.”

    If you’re not going to be forthright with the factual history, at least be better at trying to deceive—Obama was in office when Kaepernick lodged his protests. But, then again, desperate cases call for desperate measures.

  18. Any shot that Kaepernick having a chance to return to the NFL is done. Whats next Greg Hardy gonna file a grievance to. Because he’s being balled by the league. If im the league lawyers im saying Kaepernick was on a NFL team and he OPTED OUT of his contract. Was there a good chance the 49ers were gonna cut him. Most likely Yes but still he chose to not play for the 49ers.

  23. Why is it hard for the media to comprehend that a business owner can choose not to hire a person that would represent their organization in a way they would want them to? If you discriminate for age, race, sex, etc that’s one thing but it’s legal not to hire a applicant that gives you a sick feeling In your gut…

  25. Name the team that would be in a better position to win with Kaepernick on their roster.

    This legal action is irrefutable evidence that Kaepernick’s declining skill set are not enough to secure him a spot on any NFL team.

    Geragos is a publicity seeking ambulance chaser.

  29. This isn’t 32 owners getting together to blackball a guy……it’s 32 owners who all agree (separately and by themselves) that he’s not a good enough QB for the baggage he brings with him.

  31. ‘If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy…’

    The NFL isn’t a meritocracy, it is a business. If Kaepernick could add to a team’s bottom line instead of subtracting from it then it would not matter a lick to most NFL owner’s if he was a cannibal

  32. So long as two or more NFL clubs don’t “collude” to prevent “Kap” from playing, I see nothing wrong with each individual team making its own independent decision against hiring him. Yes, even if that decision is based entirely on opposition to his anthem protest.

  33. So he thinks this will help him get a job in the NFL? Or is this his last effort for a money grab.It’s actually a good idea because he was never getting another shot a playing again.

  34. Just wow!! Talk about ensuring you will NEVER play in the NFL again.. CK surely thinks he is being gutsy pulling this stunt. He must think he is a great q/b or not smart enough to see he is being taken for a ride!

  35. He decided to end his contract.

    He got a tryout with Seattle and we don’t know what happened there, however then the Ravens were going to take a look but the owner decided to ask his client base what they thought, and for doing that the owner was called a slave owner and one of the favored team players from history got called a house slave. In other words, if he doesn’t get what he wants here comes the race card. It would be crazy to hire him.

    I think that he is in for a surprise. There is no law that says he has to be hired. He has no right to play, it is a privilege that he scoffed at, and more importantly striking out at the owners isn’t a way to get them to change their minds or the minds of their fans.

  36. deedub1639 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:38 pm
    So he thinks this will help him get a job in the NFL? Or is this his last effort for a money grab.It’s actually a good idea because he was never getting another shot a playing again.

    —————
    Maybe this is a coincidence, but every time there is a chance he might get on a field again something comes out of his camp that kills that chance. Like an acvusation of an owner who is still considering him, or this lawsuit. Its almost as if he and his people felt that him getting on a field again would be a bad thing for them. As much as they imply he wants it and is just a victim, Im not sure they really want it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!