Mike McCarthy: Brett Hundley’s my quarterback

October 15, 2017
The Packers are going to be without Aaron Rodgers for a long while and there’s already speculation about whether they’d pursue outside help, but coach Mike McCarthy said he has the guys he wants.

Speaking at a press conference after Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Vikings, McCarthy addressed the possibility of adding a quarterback to the roster.

Brett Hundley‘s my quarterback. Joe Callahan is the backup,” McCarthy said.

Callahan is currently on the practice squad, so he’ll be making the move to the active roster ahead of next weekend’s game against the Saints. Hundley was 18-of-33 for 157 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in relief of Rodgers on Sunday. The 2015 fifth-round pick has never started a regular season game and saw action in four games last season.

With a bye after the Saints game, the team could move in a different direction with time to prepare an outside starter. Colin Kaepernick and Wisconsin native Tony Romo were two names that got bounced around social media after the Packers announced Rodgers’ broken collarbone. They could also explore the trade market, but replacing what they lost is going to be impossible regardless of who gets the starts in Rodgers’ place.

  5. Until he, too, gets broken in half behind a line that cannot stay out of the tub. How’s that T.J. Lang thing working out now, Ted?

  6. ok mike, keep telling yourself that. yeah hundley can move around etc etc….but with that crap o-line, what happens if hundley gets knocked out against the saints??? then you have nothing.

  12. You may as well stick a fork in them. Without Rodgers the Packers are toast . He is the only player they have and they know it. TOAST… sell your shares now. Are you kidding me.

  13. What else can he say? Packers have been living on borrowed time with shaky protection for Rodgers for the last two years and it finally caught up with us today. If they can’t get healthy on the oline quick it isn’t going to matter who we put back there as a QB.

  15. finchy74 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:47 pm
    Everything should be fine. packer fans have told us for years that Hundley would be a starter on any other team.

    ————————–

    I’m a Packer fan, and I stand by it. I think Hundley is going to surprise a lot of you.

  16. taintedsaints2009 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:48 pm
    It’s the smart decision.

    But it would be fun to see if favre, Manning, or Romo came out of retirement.

    ============

    Those three would NEVER wanna play behind that awful o-line… and with a coach who doesn’t care a lick about building a ground game…

  18. Where are all my fellow Packers fans? This is when we need to see them step up here. Hmmm.

  19. That is the way it goes. Hundley, at the end of the year will have grown into the position and will have stirred a lot of interest around the league.

    If it were only Rodgers, I’d say the Pack would still win the division. Given the state of this team’s injury situation, I’d have to admit that Detroit should win it.

    …and, the Vikes are somewhat relevant with that defense provided it stays healthy – their offense is their defense’s biggest liability. They looked tough against the third string Packer O-line.

    I’m still angry that #55 got to walk off the field with only a concussion.

  21. McCarthy is stuck with what he has.

    Thompson isn’t going to do anything now.

    It’s how he operates.

  22. Considering that the Packers OL isn’t that great…they probably should at least Call Kaepernick
    I mean, he is a Wisconsin native and his mobility might be really helpful behind a suspect line.

    But if they don’t want the distraction, thats up to them. But when Hundley gets hurt next…they can’t trade for Jacoby Brisset. At least, I don’t think so.

  23. A pass-first team that has never cared about building a stout run game for balance, now is being led by a kid who has no touch and no accuracy. Seven receivers and three tight ends and a sieve-o-line. Yeah, this has 5-11 written all over it.

    Nice work, Ted and Mike. Nice work.

  29. As an owner of the most storied franchise in Football, I would rather see Hundley get the snot knocked out of him behind our patch work offensive line then for Tony Romo to come in and get killed. It’s been remarkable that Rodgers made it through 5 games only a matter of time when you let pro bowlers like Josh Sitten & TJ Lang walk away….

  32. The Packers will be relatively ok with Hundley. They don’t need help at quarterback, they need help at cornerback. Collectively, they cannot play man for man, and when in zone they can’t tackle.

  33. Tom Brady went down twice in his career. Matt Cassell took ’em to an 11-5 record and Jimmy and Jacoby kept the motor running smoothly.

    All this ‘Ted and McCarthy are great’ crap was exposed in 2013 and it will be even worse now.

  34. I have no reason to believe the Packers won’t still win the division. But, if the Vikings can’t take advantage of this huge opportunity, they’re hopeless and heads should roll. Same with the Packers……..if McCarthy can’t win with what he has, it’s time for him to go too.

  37. It’s been remarkable that Rodgers made it through 5 games only a matter of time when you let pro bowlers like Josh Sitten & TJ Lang walk away….

    >>>

    Head Cheese talked about it going into the season too. Only a matter of time.
    The depth behind the top 5 was terrible, and if injuries happened to the o-line, well… we saw today. Good luck next year.

  39. @cornerblitz

    Hundley sure surprised us.

    We were expecting to get a pick off Rodgers, but Hundley gave us 3.

    Nice 39 QB rating for the young man.

    When the Pack is down by 3 TD’s in the first quarter next week and the Saints tee off on Hundley, it will get real ugly.

    The Saints will have a whole week to prepare and have the benefit of game tape to aid their prep.

  40. As a Vikings fan, I dislike how good Aaron is. As a football fan, I dislike football without Aaron.

    And he’ll probably be back at the end of the year to lead the Pack to another division title. And I’ll hate him more then!

  43. This sucks…it gives Thompson and McCarthy a free pass, they both get another year on the house. I truly wish they would get rid of McCarthy, he’s the Bob Stoops of the NFL. 1 Championship in 10 + years…time to move on.

  46. Something that has not been mentioned anywhere about the play……when is this idiot Bennett going to catch a pass? He dropped the pass that hit him in the hands, he sucks.

  47. I missed it. Did Aaron show up to today’s post game press conference drinking a Grape Crush? Make no mistake about it, the Packers, Rodgers, and their fans are getting exactly what they deserve.

  49. Packers will have no problem winning the division with Hundley.
    And That clappy thing is most embarrassing thing in sports. You’re not really Vikings and real Vikings don’t do that crap. And shut your horn up
    And your stadium sucks, missed kickoff waiting for a brat. Seriously, who runs out of brats before kickoff?

  50. stellarperformance says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:09 pm
    I have no reason to believe the Packers won’t still win the division.
    /////////
    You are in complete denial. The Vikings played their backup QB and backup RB, and were without one of their starting safeties, and Barr left the game early. And your backup QB threw 3 INT’s, when your team wasn’t even trying to throw most of the game. IF your team goes 3-7 the rest of the way, that will be considered playing well. TEAM. Do you even know what that means any more?

  53. Vikings fans are so excited that GB has this particular piece of bad news. I’m not sure I blame you. This one development doesn’t get you any closer to your first championship (ever, in fact) but it does increase the odds the Vikes make the playoffs. I can see why that’s got to be so exciting for you and your team.

    As for Packers fans, I say let’s calm down. Nobody replaces Rodgers. But this gives the rest of the team an opportunity to build its resolve, and players a chance to see their own play contributes more to a W than maybe it did in the past. Let’s go 6-4 or better, get into the playoffs and get on a roll, with or without Aaron. It’s why we watch. GoPackGo!!

  55. My fellow Vikings fans should know better than to celebrate an injury on another team. Sorry that is happened against us. Prefer to beat them at full strength. Get well soon Aaron.

  59. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:25 pm
    Packers will have no problem winning the division with Hundley.
    And That clappy thing is most embarrassing thing in sports. You’re not really Vikings and real Vikings don’t do that crap. And shut your horn up
    And your stadium sucks, missed kickoff waiting for a brat. Seriously, who runs out of brats before kickoff?
    ///////
    Sounds like someone needs a pacifier and a nap instead of a brat..

  60. mnrasslinggovjesse says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:19 pm
    “The Saints will have a whole week to prepare and have the benefit of game tape to aid their prep.”

    Yeah, too bad Hundley won’t have a full week to prepare too. Oh wait…
    ///////
    Hundley. Brees.

    Man, I just don’t know who to bet on next week…

  61. joeychittwood says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:17 pm
    I’m at a loss… Kaepernick has the same skill set as Rogers right????
    Thats what Florio tells us all the time right?
    Kaepernick is the OBVIOUS choice here
    /////
    You don’t think Kap could have thrown 3 int’s today if given the chance? Naw. Keep Hundley playing. Please.

  62. “TEAM. Do you even know what that means any more?”

    Is it like the two starting CBs and safety GB was missing at the beginning and the RB trying to play with broken ribs and the QB and three OL members lost during the game along with a backup CB? Like that?

  63. exinsidetrader says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:13 pm
    Quick, sign RG3 so I can watch people contort themselves to call it racism as they continue to cry over Kaep’s unemployment.
    //////
    Ummmm…..isn’t Hundley and RGIII black as well?

  64. It’s really kind of disturbing the amount of glee the Barney fans are showing after this injury, but in all honesty, I expected nothing else.
    I imagine having a football team kick you around as much as the Packers have, you end up a little jaded and bitter.

    Anywho, count me in the camp that’s excited to see just how well Hundley and McCarthy can do over the course of the season.
    Obviously, there’s just is no replacing 12, but this team is still very capable of making some noise and challenging in the NFC.

    Getting some of the walking wounded back would go a long way to helping this young QB out.
    As well as this defense playing better.
    Too many big plays given up, as well as too many missed tackles.

    It’s time to regroup and focus on the Saints.
    This season is far from over.
    There will be some growing pains, but this is NFL Football at its best and worst.

    The Barney fans will crow for a while.
    They’ve earned it today.
    It’s their right.
    Their team definitely outplayed us today.
    Again, no excuses.

    But if they seriously think they can count the Packers out.
    We’ll see who gets to crow last.

  65. stellarperformance says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I have no reason to believe the Packers won’t still win the division. But, if the Vikings can’t take advantage of this huge opportunity, they’re hopeless and heads should roll. Same with the Packers……..if McCarthy can’t win with what he has, it’s time for him to go too.
    ==========================================
    The problem is that he doesn’t have much. Aaron Rodger’s presence has masked serious talent/depth issues on this team for years. And now the piper has finally come calling.

    I would never say that TT is a bad G.M., but he is by no means a great one. He is poor at evaluating defensive talent, especially in the early rounds of the draft. But it’s his philosophies regarding roster composition that will really hurt green bay this year.

    Every G.M. is tempted to store gobs of raw, young talent onto the bottom of their roster. But that must be balanced by making those unexciting signings of depth veterans, guys that can come in and play their position at a league average.

    Tom Brady has gone down twice for an extended period of time. Both times the team kept winning because of quality players across the board on both sides of the ball and the depth to deal with injuries. Heck, look at your own division this year with Vikings. They’ve had their starter for one game and they’re 4-2 due to shrewd drafting on both sides of the ball through all seven rounds and the willingness to go out and get veteran backups that at least won’t kill your chances of winning when they’re in the game. And please don’t tell me that Keenum is not a huge drop off from Bradford. There’s an enormous distinction between those two players.

    A sober analysis of the packers roster as a whole reveals a team that is below the league average when rodgers is not playing. By no means am I saying the packers don’t have some talented players. Nelson is a nice receiver, Mike Daniels is a good DL, the starters on the offensive line are mostly solid. Yes, the packers have had several other injuries in addition to rodgers, but even with the offensive line healthy, this is an average team at best when rodgers isn’t present.

    I have little doubt that McCarthy and Capers will both become four letter words in wisconsin by the time the season is over. But the man that g.b. fans should be upset with is TT. He has drafted poorly on the defensive side of the ball and has consistently resisted the urge to make those unexciting but desperately needed veteran depth signings. This point is emphasized by an element of this game that will be lost in the buzz over rodger’s injury: The Viking’s were the tougher, more physical team today by a large margin. Those physical, one man beating another man battles on both sides of the ball were always masked by rodger’s superb play at his position. The defense usually played with a lead and with the offense it typically just came down to the receivers being able to beat their man with their initial move.

    The only hope for this season is for Hundley to be every bit the player pack fans have been telling us he is.

  66. ***My fellow Vikings fans should know better than to celebrate an injury on another team. Sorry that is happened against us. Prefer to beat them at full strength. Get well soon Aaron.

    Amen. Embarrassed by some of the comments from my fellow Vikings fans.

  68. marvin1958 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:58 pm
    I’m still angry that #55 got to walk off the field with only a concussion.
    —-
    Here’s a person who is “still angry”, that a player from a team he doesn’t like, “only” got a concussion. Sick.

    Stay classy Packer fans.

  69. Well said, Josh.

    “THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

    ——- Thomas Paine

    Go! Pack! Go!

  71. Don’t the Viking trolls have their own website to spill their venom?

    That being said, TT has swung and missed on his defensive draft picks. The defense needed to rally around AR’s injury. You really see what AR means to this team when he’s not there. Granted some of this was Hundley not having any reps and the team feeling like it was just handed a playoff death sentence after being on top of the world beating Dallas.

  73. The need to get their offensive line healthy or it doesn’t matter who is in there.
    Will be a struggle regardless, but it they have tp play 3rd stringers it could be ugly.

  75. Even as a Vikings fan who despised the packers with every fiber in my body I would still never wish an injury upon anyone, not even Rodgers. Though I think it was a clean hit I hope he is able to recover with a clean bill of health and get back on the field. I’d rather beat the Packers when they’re at their best than with backups

  76. Just as the NFL made all the TV broadcasts not show the anthem protests because of Ratings, attendance, and merch sales , all down. Id love for a team to sign Kaepernick and just completely bring all this up again and flat line the nfl for good

  79. marvin1958 says:

    That is the way it goes. Hundley, at the end of the year will have grown into the position and will have stirred a lot of interest around the league.

    If it were only Rodgers, I’d say the Pack would still win the division. Given the state of this team’s injury situation, I’d have to admit that Detroit should win it
    ************

    You obviously didn’t watch how bad Hundley was today or how poor the Packer Oline is.

    You also haven’t checked to see how bad Detroit looked against the Saints today either.

    I’m not trying to guarantee the Vikes will win it, just that based on what we have seen from the NFC North so far this year – no one has or had a lock on the division.

