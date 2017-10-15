Mike McCarthy: Brett Hundley’s my quarterback

AP

The Packers are going to be without Aaron Rodgers for a long while and there’s already speculation about whether they’d pursue outside help, but coach Mike McCarthy said he has the guys he wants.

Speaking at a press conference after Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Vikings, McCarthy addressed the possibility of adding a quarterback to the roster.

“Brett Hundley‘s my quarterback. Joe Callahan is the backup,” McCarthy said.

Callahan is currently on the practice squad, so he’ll be making the move to the active roster ahead of next weekend’s game against the Saints. Hundley was 18-of-33 for 157 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in relief of Rodgers on Sunday. The 2015 fifth-round pick has never started a regular season game and saw action in four games last season.

With a bye after the Saints game, the team could move in a different direction with time to prepare an outside starter. Colin Kaepernick and Wisconsin native Tony Romo were two names that got bounced around social media after the Packers announced Rodgers’ broken collarbone. They could also explore the trade market, but replacing what they lost is going to be impossible regardless of who gets the starts in Rodgers’ place.