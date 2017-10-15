Mitchell Trubisky throws touchdown, but Ravens answer with kickoff return

AP

Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky completed only 3 of 9 passes for 47 yards before throwing a 27-yard touchdown to tight end Dion Sims. It gave Chicago a 17-3 lead over the Ravens with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter.

But that lasted only 14 seconds as Bobby Rainey returned the kickoff 96 yards for the Ravens’ first touchdown of the day.

The kickoff return was reviewed to determine whether Rainey was touched when he jumped over a teammate and landed on the ground. The play stood, closing the Ravens to within a touchdown.

The Ravens signed Rainey this week after losing starting running back Terrance West to a calf injury. Rainey was with the team in training camp and also started his career with the Ravens.

The Bears’ seven-play, 66-yard touchdown drive has proved the best offensive drive of the day as the defenses have dominated.