NaVarro Bowman visiting Raiders then Cowboys

Getty Images

The NaVarro Bowman free-agency tour begins Monday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bowman will visit the Raiders on Monday. Unless he does a deal with Oakland, Bowman will visit the Cowboys after that.

The goal is to get a new deal in place by Wednesday. The Saints, who reportedly were in position to trade for Bowman before he nixed a deal, could also be in the mix.

Bowman intends to collect the balance of his 49ers salary as termination pay, and to collect (and keep) salary from his next team. A trade would have relegated him to his 2017 base salary, with no chance to double dip.