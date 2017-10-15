New York judge eventually could issue a separate injunction in Elliott case

Getty Images

As the NFL and NFL Players Association wait for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to clarify whether Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is, or isn’t, suspended pending the exercise of his right to petition the Fifth Circuit for a rehearing, a separate court case arising from the Elliott suspension awaits.

After NFL-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson issued his ruling upholding Elliott’s suspension, the NFL filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in an effort to confirm the suspension. The league believes, based on the final outcome of the Tom Brady litigation, that a slam-dunk victory looms in New York and, if necessary, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

That “if necessary” could become necessary, because the judge to whom the New York case has been assigned was nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama. The Honorable Katherine Polk Failla received a nomination from the 44th president in 2012, on the express recommendation of New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

With each of the four judges who already have chimed in on the case voting along the lines of the party of the president who nominated them, it’s not unreasonable to assume that Judge Failla will be inclined to apply pro-employee reasoning and principles. That’s precisely what Judge Amos L. Mazzant III (nominated by Obama) and Circuit Judge James E. Graves, Hr. (also nominated by Obama) have done. In Elliott’s case, the ultimate outcome may turn on the simple question of the political ideologies of the three judges assigned to the Second Circuit appeal of a potential decision by Judge Failla to issue the same injunction that was previously issued by Judge Mazzant.

Of course, time is of the essence. With the Fifth Circuit muddying the waters by trying (intentionally or not) to implement the suspension before Elliott can exercise his right to file a petition for rehearing, the NFLPA needs to be ready to move swiftly in New York, if/when the Fifth Circuit says, essentially, “Yeah, we meant to do that.”

For now, the NFLPA may be fretting over whether to launch the effort to seek a preliminary injunction in New York. Waiting for the Fifth Circuit to clear things up could make it harder to get a timely ruling from Judge Failla; moving quickly could make it easier for the Fifth Circuit to wash its hands of the case and defer to Judge Failla.

However it plays out, the Cowboys play in seven days — and they begin their preparations for the next game in three days.