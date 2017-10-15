NFL issues statement stating its current position in Elliott case

Getty Images

Yes, the NFL and NFL Players Association disagree on the interpretation of the latest court order in the Ezekiel Elliott case. The league thinks Elliott currently is suspended; the NFLPA thinks Elliott currently is not suspended.

Late Saturday, the NFL issued a statement confirming its position on the issue.

“The suspension of Ezekiel Elliott remains in place,” the league said. “The order from the district court is administrative and does not in any way change the appeals court’s order vacating the preliminary injunction. Any reporting to the contrary is inaccurate and misleading.”

The NFLPA has not yet issued a statement confirming its position on the issue, but the NFLPA believes that, until Judge Mazzant dismisses the case or otherwise issues an order expressly lifting the injunction, the injunction remains in place.

It’s ultimately an issue of courthouse mechanics how and when an order from an appeals court translates to official action. The appeals court typically issues the mandate after the party on the losing side has had a chance to pursue further appeal rights. In this case, the union believes that appeals court issued the mandate too soon, The district court that issued the injunction has specifically declined to dismiss the case until the appeals court addresses the question of whether the mandate will be recalled.

Regardless of who’s right in their interpretation of the latest order, the Fifth Circuit surely will be providing clarity sooner than later. The union firmly believes that the Fifth Circuit deviated from normal procedures by issuing a mandate to dismiss the case before Elliott had a chance to file a petition for rehearing. The deeper question is whether the Fifth Circuit accidentally or deliberately short-circuited Elliott’s ability to file a petition for rehearing and, in turn, preserve the injunction until the petition is filed and resolved.

In English, here’s what it means: The union believes the injunction is in place, the league believes it isn’t, and the courts will clear this up soon — hopefully no later than Tuesday.