NFL saw “clear and obvious” evidence of Seferian-Jenkins fumble, failure to recover

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT
The biggest officiating controversy of the day, if not of the year, came from the Patriots-Jets game, which featured what appears to be a proper application of the most unfair rule in football.

In the fourth quarter, Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins caught the ball and carried it into the end zone. The ruling on the field was that he has scored a touchdown.

After further review, the touchdown for the Jets became a touchback for the Patriots.

So what happened? Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron (who has final say on all replay reviews) saw “clear and obvious” evidence of two key facts: (1) Seferian-Jenkins losing possession before he reached the goal line; and (2) Seferian-Jenkins failing to properly secure possession before he, and the ball, were out of bounds in the end zone.

The problem for the Jets is that Seferian-Jenkins failed to recover the ball before landing out of bounds in the end zone. If it had happened in the field of play, the Jets would have kept possession at the spot of the fumble. Because the ball went out of bounds in the end zone without Seferian-Jenkins regaining possession of it, by rule the outcome became a touchback for the Patriots.

The rule itself is ridiculously unfair. The defense, which has done nothing to secure possession of the ball, is awarded possession simply because the ball went out of bounds in the end zone. If the ball had gone out of bounds at the one, the Jets would have kept it.

As posted a year ago today, former NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino acknowledged that the NFL will continue to discuss the touchback rule.

This has been discussed in the past,” Blandino said in a weekly media officiating video. “It will continue to be discussed [and] compared to the fumble forward out of bounds in the field of play where the offense maintains possession. That has been part of the discussion. But again the Competition Committee has not felt compelled to change this rule. And I’m sure they’ll discuss it again and we’ll see where they land after the season.”

With Seferian-Jenkins landing out of bounds without possession and the outcome landing like a thud with any fair-minded football fan, hopefully the discussion will continue.

  3. Hopefully the Jets at least have more dignity than the Raiders and don’t spend the next 15 years claiming the proper application of an obscure rule on one play kept them from winning 5 SBs.

  4. So – we have another “Tuck Rule” moment in the NFL

    And apparently, as with the Tuck Rule, no matter how much anyone wants to argue whether it should be the rule – we now know the rule was applied correctly.

    And like the Tuck Rule – which the NFL Competition Committee reviewed and decided to keep for another 13 years – Jets fans, just like Raider fans – will state that they were “robbed” of a win because the NFL (*gasp*) actually followed the rules all the owners agreed to.

    It wouldn’t surprise me if they change this rule at some point – because like the Tuck Rule, which was still kept on the books for another 13 years, any rule that benefits the Patriots is deemed a bad or “unfair” rule by the 31 other teams

    The hypocrisy is amazing. 31 teams want the rules on the books to be enforced – except when it’s correctly applied in a way that benefits the Patriots. There’s a word for what the Jets want the NFL to do in this case – they want the officials to “cheat” to help them win.

  7. Protect the ball with your life when you are carrying it to the end zone. This has been the rule forever and they need to stop changing rules because bloggers deem them unfair. There are too many rules already that favor the offense.

  9. How will the pats homers defend this one?

    “Brady didn’t break the rules for deflating footballs”

    “Belichick filmed from a bad location, no harm”

    “team doesn’t use spy cams”

    JOKE!

  14. The problem is that Seferian-Jenkins *did* secure the ball in bounds, landing on his shoulder in the endzone (not on the chalk), the ball never moving as he slid out of bounds.

  16. Does it really matter in the grand scheme of reality. The JETS are the, well JETS, and aren’t going anywhere soon. The only effect it might have on the Patriots, who will win the division AGAIN, Is their placement in the seeding of the playoff teams.

  17. The rule could be revised for guys like Jenkins who go on to keep the ball off the ground. But two points:-
    1) McCown got away with obvious grounding just before.
    2) This story isn’t as big as Brady passing Favre & Manning for all-time most career regular season wins with 187 (he already owns the postseason one by a country mile with 25 – 2nd is Montana’s 16).

  20. Seriously? Blame the ref’s incompetence but blaming them for favoring the Pats is just an awful excuse. Maybe if it was called on field as a touch back but it came from the booth.

