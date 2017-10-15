Only seven 49ers kneel for anthem in D.C.

Getty Images

Presumably, Vice President Pence knew not to waste his time (and much less taxpayer money) by making the quick trip from the White House to FedEx Field. That’s where the 49ers are playing on Sunday, and as expected multiple 49ers took a knee during the anthem.

But not nearly as many as last week. After having 30 players kneel two weeks ago (which was their first game after the controversy hit full boil) and 23 last week for the Vice President’s truncated visit to the 49ers-Colts game in Indy, only seven 49ers took a knee on Sunday, according to Daniel Mano and Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

On Tuesday, NFL owners hope to find a final resolution to the anthem issue. It’s not believed that the league will order players to stand; however, the goal may be to persuade them to agree to stand by giving them an alternative method for voicing social concerns.