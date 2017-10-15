Packers announce broken collarbone for Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports before halftime was that the Packers feared a broken collarbone for Aaron Rodgers.

Shortly after halftime, those fears were confirmed. The Packers announced that Rodgers has indeed broken the collarbone and that he could miss the rest of the season.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in 2013 as well. He missed seven games that year before returning in Week 17 and playing in the postseason.

Brett Hundley took over for Rodgers against the Vikings and is now the only healthy quarterback on the active roster. The Packers have Joe Callahan on the practice squad, but it seems likely that the team would also look at some outside possibilities as they look at an extended period of time without Rodgers.