Packers fear broken collarbone for Aaron Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury and the first report about the severity isn’t a good one for Green Bay.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the Packers fear Rodgers broke his collarbone when he was taken down by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr after throwing an incomplete pass. Rodgers was on the move at the time, which Mike Pereira of FOX Sports said was the reason why no flag was thrown on the play.

Rodgers was carted off a short time later and the Packers announced he’s questionable to return.

Brett Hundley took over for Rodgers and threw an interception on his first play. He later threw a touchdown pass and had another possible one dropped by Ty Montgomery and the Packers trail 14-10 late in the second quarter.