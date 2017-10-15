Packers say Aaron Rodgers is questionable with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers rode to the locker room on a cart in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but the team hasn’t ruled him out.

The Packers say that Rodgers is questionable to return with a right shoulder injury. Rodgers went down hard on a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr on an incompletion during Green Bay’s second offensive possession of the day.

Rodgers initially went to get checked out in the blue medical tent before hopping on a cart for a ride to the back.

The game remains scoreless as the Packers punted two plays after Rodgers was taken out and the Vikings did the same at the end of their next drive.