Panthers: Luke Kuechly remains in concussion protocol

A skirmish has emerged on Sunday morning regarding the status of Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

ESPN reports that Kuechly “passed his concussion test,” and that he did not suffer a concussion on Thursday night against the Eagles. The Panthers state, via spokesman Steve Drummond, that Kuechly “is still in the concussion protocol,” that he “has not cleared” it, and that “his status has not changed.”

It’s possible that both statements are accurate, that Kuechly didn’t actually suffer a concussion but remains in the concussion protocol as a matter of the same precaution that put him in the concussion protocol in the first place. Then again, his presence in the concussion protocol three days after entering it suggests that there’s a reason he’s still there.

However it plays out, the situation is further proof that, when it comes to concussions and concussion protocols, clarity is often impossible to obtain.