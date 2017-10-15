Patriots draw even before halftime

Getty Images

The Jets have won three straight games, which means Sunday’s game against the Patriots is for control of first place in the AFC East.

They were almost to halftime with a lead, but a late interception by Malcolm Butler gave the Patriots one last chance to draw even. They took advantage when Tom Brady hit Brandin Cooks for 42 yards to set up a two-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski. That tied the game at 14.

Josh McCown led the Jets on a touchdown drive to open the game and then took them 78 yards in a drive that went from the first quarter to the second for another score. That drive started after linebacker Darron Lee forced and recovered a fumble by running back Mike Gillislee and it ended when McCown hit Jeremy Kerley behind Malcolm Butler for a 31-yard score.

A second Patriots turnover came when Tom Brady was picked off by Buster Skrine on a deep ball. That came a series after Skrine dropped what should have been an interception, which allowed the Patriots to continue a drive that resulted in a touchdown after safety Jamal Adams was penalized for interfering with tight end Rob Gronkowski on a throw to the end zone.

That 93-yard drive was the lone offensive highlight for the Patriots, who saw a scoring chance after the two minute warning go bust when Stephen Gostkowski missed a 43-yard field goal. They got another chance when Butler picked off McCown and gave the Patriots a chance to get even after spotting the Jets a 14-point lead.