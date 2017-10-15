Patriots outlast Jets for 24-17 win

Getty Images

The Patriots and Jets wasn’t the mismatch some predicted during the summer, although the Patriots still wound up on top.

There are likely to be some sore feelings around the Jets about how things played out leading up to that result. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was initially ruled to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter that would have cut the Patriots’ lead to three points, but a replay review led to officials ruling it a touchback that gave the Patriots the ball on their 20-yard line.

Replays shown on FOX appeared short of the conclusive video evidence needed to overturn a call, but the Jets were left without points. They’d kick a field goal in between quick three and outs to give themselves a chance after the two minute warning and moved the ball into Patriots territory before a Kyle Van Noy sack amid a flurry of incompletions left the Jets out of time.

The Patriots’ 24-17 win is their 11th straight on the road and leaves them alone at the top of the AFC East with a 4-2 record. Their offense had a very slow start, but found their footing on a 93-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter and kept things going with 10 points in the third quarter. Dion Lewis, James White and Mike Gillislee ran 24 times for 117 yards while Tom Brady was 20-of-38 for 257 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski had six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns while also drawing a pass interference flag that set up the third Patriots touchdown of the day. Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams had a rough time, even if that flag was an iffy one, in what should be the first of many meetings with the Patriots.

New England’s defense forced a pair of turnovers to go with the one they got on the Seferian-Jenkins play, but those worried about the state of the secondary likely found things to worry about as Josh McCown threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort. McCown hit eight different receivers and has developed a good rapport with Seferian-Jenkins, Jermaine Kearse and Jeremy Kerley over the first six weeks of the season.

That wasn’t enough for a win this Sunday, but it’s made for a better Jets season than expected and there wasn’t much about Sunday’s performance to suggest the good results are about to stop.