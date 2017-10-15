Raiders donate $1 million for North Bay fire relief

Getty Images

There was some concern this week that Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Raiders might have to be moved from Oakland because of the wildfires that have been raging around the area.

That did not wind up happening, but the damage done by the fires has led the Raiders to make a donation of $1 million to aid the relief efforts in the North Bay.

“Everyone in the Bay Area has been affected by the devastating fires in the North Bay,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “Many lives and thousands of homes have been lost during this tragedy. The Raider Nation salutes the first responders who heroically have been battling the flames and providing relief throughout the region. Santa Rosa and Napa have served as the Raiders’ summer home for over 40 years. During that time we have built long lasting relationships with the people and businesses of those communities. In this time of need.. we will be there for you.. as you have been there for us.”

The donation will go through the American Red Cross and the team has invited fans to join them in the effort.