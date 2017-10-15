Rams beat Jaguars 27-17 with special teams

AP

The Jaguars had more first downs (19-12), more plays (66-56), more yards (389-249) but not more points. They lost to the Rams 27-17.

Special teams made the difference.

Jaguars kicker Jason Myers missed two 54-yard field goals. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 56-yard field goal, which came after Jaguars punter Brad Nortman shanked a punt 16 yards.

The Rams also got a 103-yard kickoff return from Pharoh Cooper and a blocked punt by Cory Littleton on Nortman that Malcolm Brown returned 6 yards for a touchdown.

Otherwise, it was all Jaguars.

Leonard Fournette‘s first carry went for a 75-yard touchdown, and he finished with 130 yards on 21 carries before leaving with a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter. The team said he could have returned.

Blake Bortles completed 23 of 35 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell had two more sacks, giving him eight for the season.

Todd Gurley led the Rams with 116 yards on 23 carries, as quarterback Jared Goff went only 11-of-21 for 124 yards and a touchdown.