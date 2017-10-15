Rams get two special teams touchdowns for halftime lead

AP

The Rams’ special teams have lifted them to a 24-14 halftime lead. The Jaguars’ special teams have them in a 24-14 halftime hole.

However you want to look at it, the Rams have returned a kickoff for a touchdown; used a short punt and a short field for a field goal; and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. The Jaguars also missed a field goal on the final play before halftime.

Rams returner Pharoh Cooper returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette answered on the first play from scrimmage with a 75-yard touchdown run.

But Jaguars punter Brad Nortman had a 16-yard punt that the Rams used for a four-play, 8-yard drive as Greg Zuerlein hit a 56-yard field goal. That gave the Rams a 10-7 lead with 8:54 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Nortman had a punt blocked by Cory Littleton and Malcolm Brown returned it 6 yards for a touchdown.

Jaguars kicker Jason Myers missed a 54-yard field goal that would have gotten Jacksonville within a touchdown.

Fournette, who had 100 yards on six carries in the first quarter, now has 98 yards on 11 carries.

Blake Bortles completed 14 of 20 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, while Jared Goff went 7-of-14 for 57 yards.

Todd Gurley has 11 carries for 58 yards.