Ravens tie Bears with 11 late points, sending it to overtime

The Bears led the Ravens by 11 points with three minutes to go. And then they didn’t.

The game now is headed to overtime.

The Ravens, who had a 96-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, had Michael Campanaro return a punt 77 yards for a touchdown with 1:37 remaining. Nick Boyle caught a pass from Joe Flacco for the two-point conversion, tying the game at 24-24.

Justin Tucker hit a 50-yard field goal with 2:56 left to get the Ravens within eight points. The Ravens defense then forced a three-and-out and the Bears punt.

The Ravens reached the Chicago 40 on the final play of regulation, failing to get a spike for a potential game-winning field goal by Tucker.

The Bears had an interception return for a touchdown, with returns accounting for 22 of the game’s 48 points.