Report: Martavis Bryant unhappy in Pittsburgh, requests a trade

AP

Talented but troubled Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant could be on the way out, if he gets his way.

Bryant has requested that the Steelers trade him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The report says the Steelers are well aware that Bryant is unhappy.

Although Bryant has played in all six games this year, he hasn’t had quite the impact the Steelers might have been hoping. Bryant has just 17 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown.

Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, which may make a lot of teams decide they’re not interested in trading for him. Although Bryant has shown a great deal of promise as a deep threat, teams considering trading fro Bryant will have to weigh the risks.