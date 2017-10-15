Report: Teddy Bridgewater could be close, Sam Bradford’s knee injury is serious

Getty Images

Could Teddy Bridgewater be back at quarterback for the Vikings before Sam Bradford?

It sounds like it, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. Glazer said Bridgewater is hoping to get medically cleared to return to practice as soon as this week, and if all goes well Bridgewater could be back on the field in a game in as little as three weeks.

However, Glazer added that Bradford’s knee is much worse than people know. In fact, Glazer said that while Bradford doesn’t think his knee injury is career-ending right now, it’s possible it could be.

For now, Case Keenum remains the Vikings’ starting quarterback. But it sounds like it’s possible that Bridgewater could be back under center for the Vikings before Bradford.