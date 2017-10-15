Reuben Foster inactive for 49ers

Getty Images

When the 49ers released Navorro Bowman on Friday, there were plenty of people noting the changing of the guard at the position as Bowman’s departure opened the door for 2017 first-round pick Reuben Foster to take on a more prominent role.

That won’t happen this Sunday. Foster was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Redskins due to an ankle injury and he was declared inactive for the contest on Sunday morning.

It’s the fifth straight game Foster has missed since being injured in the season opener. Brock Coyle and Ray-Ray Armstrong are set to play alongside Eli Harold with Dekoda Watson also inactive for the Niners.

Safety Eric Reid was also listed as questionable, but he is in the lineup. He missed the last three games with a knee injury.