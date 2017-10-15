Saints left tackle Terron Armstead set to make 2017 debut

Getty Images

The Saints are getting one of their best players back on the field for the first time in 2017 today.

New Orleans is expecting left tackle Terron Armstead to start today against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

By playing in the sixth game of the season, Armstead is justifying the Saints’ decision to keep him on the 53-player roster rather than putting him on the physically unable to perform list, which would have required him to miss the first six games of the season.

Armstead is a good player when he plays, but for the Saints that isn’t often enough: In five NFL seasons he has played a total of 40 games.