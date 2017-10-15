Steelers hand Chiefs first loss of season

Getty Images

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said this week that the Chiefs would see linebacker James Harrison on Sunday despite Harrison being inactive the last two weeks and playing sparingly when he was active in previous weeks.

The Chiefs saw Harrison at a very big moment of Sunday’s game. Harrison dropped Alex Smith for a sack on a third down as the Chiefs were trying to mount a last-minute comeback victory. Smith was incomplete on the next play and the Steelers held on for a 19-13 win.

It was a game that probably shouldn’t have been that close as the Steelers shut down the Chiefs in the first half. Kansas City had six total yards at halftime and they didn’t do any better in the third quarter, but the Steelers couldn’t extend their 12-3 lead. The Chiefs passed on a field goal to go for it from the Pittsburgh 4-yard-line early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get in and that left them chasing the Steelers after their next drive ended with a touchdown.

The gap got bigger on the ensuing Steelers drive when a fortuitous bounce paid off for Antonio Brown. A Ben Roethlisberger pass bounced off Phillip Gaines‘ helmet and Brown grabbed it out of the air before sprinting for a 51-yard touchdown that made it a two-score game once again.

Brown’s big play balanced a big day for Le'Veon Bell. Bell ran 32 times for 179 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers offense bounced back from a bad outing against the Jaguars. They’ll try to keep it going in a home date with the Bengals next Sunday that will offer them a chance to put more space between them and the other teams in the AFC North.

The Chiefs will not have as much time to rest before their next outing. They’ll face the Raiders on Thursday in a road game that the 2-4 Raiders badly need to keep their heads above water in the playoff race. To keep that from happening, the Chiefs will need to figure out why their offense went off track for so much of Sunday’s game and get it moving as it was during their 5-0 start.