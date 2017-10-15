Steelers up 9-3 with Le’Veon Bell running well

AP

The Steelers were done in by five Ben Roethlisberger interceptions last weekend, but they haven’t had much call for Roethlisberger to throw the ball this weekend.

Le'Veon Bell has run 12 times for 74 yards and capped the latest Steelers possession with four straight runs that included a three-yard sprint into the end zone. Bell’s celebratory use of the goalpost as a punching bag drew a penalty, but the Steelers still lead 9-3 early in the second quarter.

The first points of the game for each team came after some sloppy play. The Steelers got a safety when Chiefs center Zach Fulton, playing for the injured Mitch Morse, snapped the ball over Alex Smith‘s head and out of the end zone. Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster botched the ensuing free kick and Chiefs rookie Jehu Chesson recovered to set up a field goal.

Roethlisberger is 4-of-5 for 29 yards and took a sack from Dee Ford to end the first Pittsburgh possession of the day.