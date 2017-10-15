Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor knows he can’t let his emotions be affected by outside opinions.

Running through a wide range of topics with Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh.

A call for the Patriots to use RB Dion Lewis more.

WR Jeremy Kerley has been sure-handed in his return to the Jets.

A look back at some Ravens offseason moves.

Five areas in need of a fix when the Bengals return from their bye.

The Browns have all their defensive parts for the first time.

Steelers WR Martavis Bryant believes bigger days are ahead.

The Texans added a safety on Saturday.

The Colts are working to limit late comebacks by opposing offenses.

Thursday’s practice sets the tone for the Jaguars.

The Titans could use a dominant performance from their offensive line.

A look at how DT Domata Peko fits with the Broncos.

A look at how the Chiefs built their offense.

Chargers players can relate to the Raiders playing in a stadium that won’t be their home for much longer.

The Raiders secondary will get a test from Keenan Allen.

QB Dak Prescott will be doing more if the Cowboys are without RB Ezekiel Elliott.

Three keys for the Giants if they are going to avoid a sixth-straight loss to open the season.

Taking stock of the Eagles after six games.

Said Redskins DL Ziggy Hood, “We’re going to try to be the most physical team on both sides of the ball. And when I say ‘physical,’ I mean dominate the man in front of you and let him know that it’s going to be a long day for him.”

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is set to face the Ravens defense.

QB Matthew Stafford will try to get the Lions back on track Sunday.

Davante Adams is climbing the Packers depth chart at wide receiver.

Vikings DE Everson Griffen will be chasing Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

Are the Falcons rushing Vic Beasley back into the lineup?

The Panthers hope to have C Ryan Kalil back next week.

It’s been a while since the Saints were on the right side of .500.

A positive review of the Buccaneers offensive line.

RB Adrian Peterson can’t solve every Cardinals problem.

The Rams will have to stop Leonard Fournette to beat the Jaguars.

The 49ers keep getting younger.

The Seahawks defense could get a boost from returning players.