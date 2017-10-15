Tarik Cohen becomes shortest player to throw touchdown pass in 83 years

Getty Images

On Sunday, Tarik Cohen became the first Bears rookie running back to throw a touchdown pass since Gale Sayers in 1965. That’s not the only piece of history Cohen made.

According to NFL Research, Cohen is the first person standing 5’6″ or shorter to throw a touchdown pass since Wee Willie Smith did it in 1934. Smith, also a running back, played only one year in the NFL.

Quarterback Eddie LeBaron threw 104 career touchdown passes from 1952 through 1963, but he towered over Smith and Cohen at 5’7″.