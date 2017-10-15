Tarik Cohen throws touchdown for Bears as they lead 10-3 at half

AP

Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has one career touchdown pass, the same as rookie running back Tarik Cohen.

For a second consecutive week, the Bears pulled a trick play out of their playbook. Cohen fooled the Ravens after taking the handoff by pulling up and throwing 21 yards to a wide open Zach Miller in the end zone.

The last Bears’ running back to throw a touchdown pass was Adrian Peterson — the other Adrian Peterson — in 2007.

The 20-yard touchdown drive followed a forced fumble and recovery by linebacker Christian Jones by tight end Maxx Williams. (Jones fumbled, and Danny Trevathan recovered.)

The first half did not feature much offense with the Bears holding a 10-3 lead at halftime. The Bears gained only 106 yards and the Ravens 158.

Trubisky has completed only 2 of 7 passes for 29 yards, with Joe Flacco going 14-for-22 for 94 yards and an interception. Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan picked Flacco.

The Bears have not turned the ball over.